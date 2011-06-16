SMIC appoints ex-Chartered Exec to head American unit

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) has appointed Michael J. Rekuc as President of SMIC Americas.

Mr. Rekuc will be responsible for driving the development, strategy, sales and management of SMIC Americas, which contributes around 55% of SMIC's total global business. Mr. Rekuc will be based in SMIC's US office in Santa Clara, California, and will report directly to SMIC Chief Business Officer Chris Chi.



Mr. Rekuc is a distinguished industry veteran with four decades of semiconductor experience in both the United States and Asia. Rekuc joins SMIC from Grace Semiconductor, where he was president of Grace Semiconductor USA. Before this, he was Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing and President of the Americas region at Chartered Semiconductor (now GlobalFoundries) from 1999 to 2010.



Before joining Chartered, Rekuc spent 23 years at Motorola, Inc., rising from a district sales engineer in Motorola's semiconductor sector to become Vice President and Global Sales Director of its World Wide Wireless Subscribers Group. Rekuc began his career working for the United States Navy as a civilian semiconductor specialist.



"We are very pleased to welcome Mike to the SMIC family," said SMIC President and CEO David N.K. Wang. "With Mike's vast experience in semiconductor marketing and sales, and his extensive connections built over four decades in the semiconductor industry, we are confident that he can drive further growth for SMIC and our customers in the US region."