NXP closes Sound Solutions transaction early July, 2011

Dutch chip manufacturer NXP Semiconductors N.V. has obtained antitrust regulatory approval for the sale of its Sound Solution business.

As previously announced, NXP Semiconductors N.V. and Dover Corporation signed a definitive agreement in December 2010. With it, Dover will acquire the Sound Solutions business of NXP Semiconductors N.V. for approximately USD 855 million.



Antitrust regulatory approval of the transaction, which was a key closing condition, has been received. Final closing of the transaction is expected to occur early July, 2011.