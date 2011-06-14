ADI acquires Lyric Semiconductor

Analog Devices has acquired Lyric Semiconductor, a privately-held Cambridge, Massachusetts, company.

“As a leader in signal processing, ADI continually looks for opportunities to incubate ideas and invest in promising technologies for the future,” said Sam Fuller, ADI CTO and vice president of R&D. “Lyric’s domain knowledge, commitment to advancements in signal processing, and innovative spirit are a great fit for ADI and a strong addition to our long-term technology strategy.”



"Analog Devices and Lyric Semiconductor are extremely well aligned from a strategic perspective," said Ben Vigoda, Lyric co-founder and CEO. "We are excited about the commitment ADI is making to our team and technology and look forward to leveraging ADI's leadership and strengths to further innovate in the signal processing domain." The entire Lyric team, including co-founders Ben Vigoda and Dave Reynolds, are now ADI employees.



Analog Devices completed the acquisition of Lyric Semiconductor on June 9, 2011.