MIPS and SiS collaborate

SiS has licensed the new superscalar multiprocessing MIPS32 1074Kf Coherent Processing System (CPS) from MIPS Technologies for next generation designs.

“Android is fundamentally changing the embedded world, enabling the industry to move beyond fragmented, proprietary operating systems that use a number of different kernels, to a single framework for application development. SiS and MIPS share a vision of how the power of Android will transform the consumer entertainment experience in the digital home. We are excited to work with SiS and other members of the Android on MIPS ecosystem to help make this vision a reality,” said Art Swift, vice president of marketing and business development, MIPS Technologies.



“We have collaborated closely with MIPS to deliver an ideal user experience through Android in our MIPS-Based internet TV solutions. With our highly competitive products, we are helping to expand the internet TV market segment beyond the high-end into the mainstream. With our next-generation chip based on the 1074K CPS, targeting 1GHz frequency, our goal is to enable more consumers to enjoy cloud entertainment in the digital era,” said Michael Chen, president of SiS.