setron and Telefunken sign distribution agreement

The Brunswick-based distributor setron and Telefunken Semiconductors, a traditional electronics manufacturer company located in Germany, have signed a European franchise agreement for sales of semiconductor products.

To expand capacity and fuel growth, Telefunken Semiconductors International recently acquired a 200-mm, (eight-inch) fab located in Roseville, California from Renesas Electronics Corp. The facility will be used for production of Telefunken products in the areas of analog/mixed signal and High Voltage (HV)./ setron und Telefunken Semiconductors (l. to r.): Sven Streiff, Stefan Schmalz, Herbert Scheitler, Andreas Lausch, Bernd Riemann, Michael Klammer/ "We are delighted to have found setron, a partner with complimentary expertise and customer focus," said Herbert Scheitler, Director Sales Europe at Telefunken Semiconductors GmbH & Co. KG. "As a company with high quality products and a long-term tradition for semiconductor manufacturing, we are confident that setron will represent us very well with their market knowledge and years of experience.""The optimum combination results from our cooperation, allowing both parties to meet or exceed the technical requirements of industrial customers and respond appropriately to changing market conditions" said Andreas Lausch, Director of Marketing / Purchasing setron.