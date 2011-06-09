© Intel

Explosion at Intel in Chandler

Intel's manufacturing facility in Chandler (Arizona / USA) was hit by an explosion. 7 people were injured.

Media reports suggest that a substance ignited in a chemical-storage room at the facility. 4 of the injured people were taken to hospital, but injuries are not life-threatening. A Reuters report talks of concussions and shrapnel wounds.



Fire officials told local media that the fire was contained in one room at the company's Ocotillo campus. Fab 32 was evacuated as a precautionary measure and the cause of the explosion is being investigated.



Production of chips was apparently not affected and workers were able to return shortly after.