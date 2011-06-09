Components | June 09, 2011
SEMI forecasts 31% rise in equipment spending
The SEMI World Fab Database shows increasing capital expenditure and growing installed semiconductor manufacturing capacity in 2011. Fab construction spending, however, decelerates this year and in 2012.
“2011 is expected to be a record year for fab equipment spending. Since February, some companies have increased capex guidance and, as a result, fab equipment spending should reach an all-time high of about $44 billion. The spending pace is expected to decline 6% to $41 billion in 2012, yet will remain the second highest annual level on record.” said Christian Gregor Dieseldorff, senior analyst of fab information in the SEMI Industry Research and Statistics group. “However, the number of new volume fabs starting construction is historically low, with potential implications for industry capacity plans in 2012 and beyond.”
Equipment Spending (new and used) including Discretes by Wafer Size
© Semi
The earthquake in Japan on March 11 may have some short-term effect on utilization rates and capacity output, but will not have a significant impact on installed capacity. Recent Fab Capacity (without Discretes) growth seems to be leveling off to below 10% growth annually.
Installed capacity is expected increase about 9% in 2011 and 7% in 2011. In 2010, the growth rate in capacity of Foundry fabs surpassed Memory fabs, and this trend is expected to continue in 2011, as Foundry capacity will increase by 13% while Memory capacity will increase by 8%. Growth of LED dedicated fab capacity remains in the double-digits with over 40% estimated in 2011, though lower capacity growth is forecasted in 2012. Memory dominates the worldwide installed fab capacity with a 38% share of the capacity this year, followed by foundries with about a 29% share.
