© Nintendo

AMD and Nintendo join forces

AMD's custom HD graphics processor enables HD multimedia gaming entertainment for Nintendo's New Wii U Console.

"We greatly value our synergistic relationship with the AMD design team. The AMD custom graphics processor delivers the best of AMD's world-class graphics expertise. AMD will support our vision of innovating play through unique entertainment experiences," said Genyo Takeda, senior managing director, Integrated Research & Development of Nintendo Co. Ltd.



"AMD shares Nintendo's excitement for the new HD entertainment experience planned for the Wii U console," said David Wang, corporate vice president of Silicon Engineering, AMD. "We're proud to provide our leading-edge HD multimedia graphics engine to power the new entertainment features of the console. Nintendo is a highly-valued customer and we look forward to the launch in 2012."