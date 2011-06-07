Wolfson selected by ZiiLABS

Wolfson Microelectronics' power management solution, the WM8321, and its advanced audio hub solution, the WM8993 have been selected by ZiiLABS.

Engineered for high-resolution tablet computing, the ZMS-20 features multi-core application acceleration and combines with Wolfson’s WM8321 and WM8993 to deliver dynamic power management and audio providing longer battery life and a higher performance platform for the next generation of Android 3.X-based tablets.



The ZMS-20 combines ZiiLABS’ 48 Stemcell media processing cores with Dual-Core 1.5GHz ARM Cortex-A9 Processors with Neon to deliver 1080p high profile video playback, immersive OpenGL ES 2.0 3D graphics, HD video calling and a rich desktop browsing experience including Adobe(R) Flash(R) Player.



Dr Jess Brown, Product Line Manager for Power Management at Wolfson Microelectronics, said: “We are delighted that ZiiLABS has once again selected Wolfson technology for its latest media processor, the ZMS-20.



“Wolfson has a strong reputation in providing industry-leading audio and power management solutions for consumer electronics applications, and the WM8321 and WM8993 enable system designers to incorporate an impressive range of features into their products, whilst improving efficiency and performance.”



Tim Lewis, Director Partner Relations, ZiiLABS, said: “Wolfson continue to provide world-leading power management and audio solutions that combined with their global supply chain and design-in support, make them an ideal partner for our JAGUAR reference tablets.”