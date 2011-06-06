Maxim acquires Edinburgh-based Calvatec Ltd.

© Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc., has acquired privately-held Calvatec Ltd., based in Edinburgh, Scotland. Calvatec employs 15 people.

In the past four years, Maxim has reorganized product development around end markets, improved collaboration among its business units, shortened time to market, and delivered more R&D output in the form of new products. During this time, Maxim completed six strategic acquisitions, advanced customer partnerships and embraced an aggressive distribution strategy.Manufacturing was improved by shortening cycle time, achieving higher yields, successfully executing the company's transition to a flexible production model, and adding 300mm wafer-fab capability in 2010.Vijay Ullal, Group President of Maxim's Handheld Consumer Division (second from left), greets the new Calvatec team in Edinburgh. /