Arco signs AMIC Technology

ARCO, a distributor based in Mahwah, NJ has signed a franchise distributor agreement with AMIC Technology Corporation for North and South America.

AMIC’s product portfolio includes Parallel and Serial NOR Flash, SRAM, SDRAM, DDR1 and PSRAM products.

ARCO’s strategic focus is in Volatile & Non-Volatile memory, Optoelectronic, Solid State Lighting, and LED, technologies.



“We are pleased to expand our memory product offering to include AMIC Technology. AMIC’s product offering which includes Parallel and Serial NOR Flash, SRAM and DRAM memory enhances ARCO’s comprehensive portfolio of memory and semiconductor solutions reinforcing our commitment to provide state of the art and legacy memory product solutions to our worldwide customer base", said Rick Kapoor, ARCO president and co-founder.