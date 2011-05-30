Rebound Group acquires PACvision Schweiz AG

Rebound Group has acquired PACvision Schweiz AG, Bassersdorf (near Zurich).

Colin Fletcher, CEO of PACvision Schweiz AG, stated: "Now we are part of the highly successful Rebound Group, I feel confident that we will be able to provide our customers improved purchasing opportunities on the world-wide electronic market".



Simon Thake, Group CEO, added: "This acquisition is further commitment to grow our business through new territories and will build our strength in the Swiss market. We are very pleased that Colin, who will remain as CEO, and his team have joined our already strong group of experienced people within Rebound".