Freescale with IPO share price of USD 18

Freescale Semiconductor Holdings has priced its initial public offering of 43'500'000 common shares at USD 18 per share.

In connection with the offering, Freescale granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 6'525'000 additional common shares at the public offering price less underwriting discounts to cover over-allotments, if any.



The common shares are expected to begin trading on May 26, 2011, on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FSL." The offering is expected to close on June 1, 2011.