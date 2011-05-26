Ramtron ships first F-RAM samples from IBM line

Ramtron International announced broad sampling of the first pre-qualification ferroelectric random access memory (F-RAM) devices built on the company's new manufacturing line at IBM.

The FM24C04C and FM24C16C are serial 5-volt devices with 4- and 16-kilobits of F-RAM memory, respectively. The devices offer a high-performance nonvolatile data collection and storage solution for electronic systems. Ramtron’s F-RAM products provide nonvolatile RAM memory performance with NoDelay™ writes, high read/write endurance, and low power consumption.



“Releasing samples of the FM24C04C and FM24C16C devices is a significant milestone in our new foundry program,” said Eric Balzer, Ramtron’s CEO. “These pre-qualification devices, which meet all datasheet specifications and our stringent quality standards, are available now for customer evaluation. Additional devices, including 3-volt I2C and 3- and 5-volt SPI products, will become available for sampling as testing is completed.”