Orise with Smartphone HD Display Driver

Orise Technology introduced a fully integrated smartphone high definition (HD) display driver IC. The new display driver is manufactured on TSMC’s 80nm High Voltage process technology.

Key to Orise‘s breakthrough was manufacturing the HD720 display driver IC on TSMC’s 80nm High Voltage process technology. The process is the foundry segment’s technology to provide copper wire interconnect in High Voltage technology. It achieves a higher SRAM density with 20% more speed than previous generations to enable HD display quality SoCs with the lowest power consumption. The 80nm High Voltage process technology is manufactured on 12-inch wafers in TSMC’s GIGAFABsTM.



“The ability to bring the high definition experience to the next generation of smartphones is a huge step forward,” said Dar Chang Juang, Orise President. “With smartphone shipments expected to increase 23 percent this year, the HD720 will provide a valued feature.”



“Orise has successfully leveraged the leading edge advantages of the 80nm High Voltage process technology. Their success is another example of how TSMC’s ‘More-Than-Moore’ trusted technology leadership is helping our customers to maximize the value of their innovation,” said Jason Chen, TSMC Senior Vice President of World Wide Sales and Marketing.