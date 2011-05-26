Spansion GL-S NOR Flash Memory enters production

Spansion has entered production of its 1Gb and 512Mb Spansion GL NOR Flash memory.

"We specify Spansion NOR Flash memory for its high density, fast performance and integrated security to reliably store operating code and electronic program guide information for instant retrieval," said Yuan Hua, Supply Chain Vice General Manager for Coship. "Beyond innovative technology, we also value Spansion's strong customer service and recently named them as supplier of the year for the second year in a row."



"The need for high performance NOR Flash memory is growing throughout the embedded market as end users expect nearly instant-on performance from their electronic devices," said Avo Kanadjian, vice president, marketing at Spansion. "The new Spansion GL-S NOR Flash family is providing our customers with the random read performance, density and reliability necessary to innovate in their markets."