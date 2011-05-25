SemiSouth SiC to supply Vincotech

Diodes and JFETs from SemiSouth Laboratories have been selected by Vincotech.

Vincotech’s flowSOL0-SiC PZ12NMA025FN (MNPC Topology with splitted Output)/PZ12B2A025FN (Dual Booster) modules are rated for 1200 V/25 mΩ operation. Targeting high-efficiency solar inverters, UPS, and DC-DC converters, the modules combine multiple 10 A diodes and 100 mΩ JFETs.



Comments Dieter Liesabeths, Director of Sales: "We are delighted to be working in partnership with this major manufacturer of power modules. It is significant that Vincotech references the performance of our Schottky diodes and also that they use our JFETs, the only normally-off SiC JFETs available in the world. By combining both products in SiC technology, the end customer will be able to increase switching frequency and reduce losses, neither of which would be possible with conventional silicon MOSFETs."



The new Vincotech modules are available for sampling, with mass production slated to begin in Q3 2011. SemiSouth’s SiC diodes and JFETs are immediately available in production quantities.