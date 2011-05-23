© austriamicrosystems Components | May 23, 2011
ASIC chip from austriamicrosystems for Continental
austriamicrosystems' ASIC chip set for automotive Laser-based obstacle recognition systems (LIDAR) has been selected by the automotive supplier Continental and is now entering high volume production.
Since light travels a distance of 30cm in only one nanosecond, very high speed measurement technology is needed. austriamicrosystems’ chip set comprises a 3-channel high-speed amplifier and a high-speed mixed-signal IC. The amplifier IC detects reflected light signals from a photodiode receiver array located in the rear view mirror. It is manufactured in austriamicrosystems’ 0.35 um Silicon-Germanium (SiGe) technology offering a transit frequency of up to 70 GHz. The mixed signal IC, fabricated in 0.35 um CMOS incorporates a very high speed 3-channel flash ADC. A complex state machine controls the laser and carries out the time of flight measurement. The chip set communicates with the MCU of the control unit via a high speed SPI interface.
Thomas Mueller, product manager for automotive ASICs at austriamicrosystems, states: “austriamicrosystems’ advanced technology platform ranging from SiGe to low-power and High-Voltage CMOS combined with our vast design expertise allows our customers to achieve demanding safety-critical applications like crash prevention systems.”
Dr. Lutz Kühnke, Head of Sensor Front End Development at Continental, comments: “Together with our partner austriamicrosystems we offer a cost-effective solution for active safety reducing the number of accidents and saving lives.”
