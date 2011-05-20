ST-Ericsson's Thor in Samsung's Infuse 4G smartphone

Samsung Telecommunications America (Samsung Mobile) has selected ST-Ericsson’s Thor advanced HSPA+ modem to bring connectivity to its new Infuse 4G smartphone.

The Infuse 4G is the latest in a succession of Samsung smartphones to incorporate the Thor M5720 modem. Containing just two chips, the Thor M5720 is highly integrated, keeping cost, power-consumption and size to a minimum.



“Thanks to ST-Ericsson’s cutting-edge HSPA+ technology, our latest smartphones can connect to the Internet at very high speeds, while still maintaining sleek form factor,” said Omar Khan, chief product and technology officer of Samsung Mobile. “Our portfolio of HSPA+ smartphones is also enabling mobile operators to make efficient use of their spectrum, so they can get the most out of devices.”



“Samsung’s decision to choose the Thor modem for its 4G smartphones is testament to ST-Ericsson’s mastery of low-power, high-speed connectivity,” said Jörgen Lantto, executive vice president, chief technology officer and strategy of ST-Ericsson. “The launch of the state-of-the-art Infuse 4G, is the perfect showcase for the market-leading performance of our new Thor modems."