Mouser to distribute Alliance Memory

Alliance Memory signed a distribution agreement with Mouser Electronics. Under the terms of the agreement, Mouser will carry Alliance Memory's entire lineup of asynchronous SRAMs and low-power SRAMs.

"As a trusted global distributor for a large base of design engineers and small-volume buyers in telecom, industrial, and medical applications, combined with a proven track record and extensive distribution resources, Mouser is an ideal distributor for our legacy memory products," said Dan Gilbert, vice president of sales for Alliance Memory. "Mouser will play a key role in increasing market exposure and sales for our solutions worldwide, and we are looking forward to a long and mutually beneficial partnership with the company."



"We are excited to offer our customers the proven memory products from Alliance Memory," said Mike Scott, Mouser Electronics' vice president of semiconductors. "Design engineers worldwide now have immediate access to their SRAM memory solutions. Alliance Memory's asynchronous SRAMs and low-power SRAMs will be a beneficial addition to our line card."