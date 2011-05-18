Renesas records Special Loss from Japan Earthquake

© Renesas Electronics

Renesas Electronics will record a special loss in the fiscal year (ended March 31, 2011) in connection with damage from the March 11 Great East Japan Earthquake.

Renesas Electronics Group's multiple production sites located in the Tohoku and Kanto area, including the Naka factory in Hitachinaka, Ibaraki suffered damage to their buildings and manufacturing equipment. Due to the impact of the earthquake, the Group recorded a loss on disaster of 49,504 million yen (including an insurance income receivable of 16,000 million yen) as part of its special loss.Repair cost of fixed assets and loss on cancellation of lease contracts are recorded as a provision for loss on disaster in the consolidated balance sheet.