7 companies establish Open Virtualization Alliance

BMC Software, Eucalyptus Systems, HP, IBM, Intel, Red Hat and SUSE have formed the Open Virtualization Alliance, a consortium committed to fostering the adoption of open virtualization technologies including Kernel-based Virtual Machine (KVM).

The consortium will promote examples of customer successes, encourage interoperability and accelerate the expansion of the ecosystem of third party solutions around KVM, providing businesses improved choice, performance and price for virtualization.



The Open Virtualization Alliance will provide education, best practices and technical advice to help businesses understand and evaluate their virtualization options. The consortium complements the existing open source communities managing the development of the KVM hypervisor and associated management capabilities, which are rapidly driving technology innovations for customers virtualizing both Linux and Windows applications.



KVM virtualization provides compelling performance, scalability and security for today's applications and a seamless, compatible path from single system deployments to large-scale cloud computing. As a core component in the Linux kernel, KVM leverages the latest hardware virtualization support built into Intel and AMD processors, providing a robust, efficient environment for hosting Linux and Windows virtual machines.



KVM naturally leverages the rapid innovation of the Linux kernel (to virtualize both Linux and Windows guests), automatically benefiting from scheduler, memory management, power management, device driver and other features being produced by the thousands of developers in the Linux community.



Members of the Open Virtualization Alliance have a common interest in supporting open virtualization, and are involved in the development, distribution, support, use, or other business interest in KVM or offerings which use it. By providing an open virtualization alternative, they are offering their clients choice and enabling them to select the ideal virtualization products for their business needs.



“BMC has designed its cloud solutions to promote interoperability and openness which would enable a broad set of choices for IT organizations,” said Kia Behnia, chief technology officer, BMC Software, “We are proud to support the goals of the Open Virtualization Alliance and extend its reach to the management of cloud environments that work for business.”



“Eucalyptus Systems has a clear focus on enterprise cloud computing, so we are thrilled to be an early member of the Open Virtualization Alliance to advance enterprise-ready open virtualization solutions,” said Rich Wolski, Eucalyptus Systems CTO. “With Eucalyptus, users can transform their hypervisor environments into a powerful private cloud, and there are already thousands of KVM-based Eucalyptus private cloud installations. We look forward to working with the other Open Virtualization Alliance members to support open standards and choice when evaluating virtualization technologies.”



“Enterprises want to quickly and easily manage change in their organizations while maintaining control over IT resources,” said Paul Miller, vice president, Solutions and Strategic Alliances, Enterprise Servers, Storage and Networking, HP. “The Open Virtualization Alliance, focused on Kernel Based Virtual Machines, aligns well with HP’s Converged Infrastructure strategy and will give customers choice and a best of breed open source option for their IT environment.”



“IBM has a rich history of innovation in the open source community and has been a leader in virtualization technology for more than 40 years,” said Inna Kuznetsova, vice president, IBM Systems & Technology Group. “With the formation of this alliance, we are taking an important step forward with other industry leaders to ensure that businesses have an open virtualization alternative.”



“No matter what virtualization solution is chosen by our customers, the Intel strategy remains the same – to help ensure their choice runs best on Intel architecture,” said Doug Fisher, vice president, Software and Services Group, and general manager, Systems Software Division at Intel. “KVM offers an open source alternative for virtualization that takes immediate advantage of the Linux device driver work Intel does, which helps KVM track the rapid improvements we make in our products.”



"When one company dominates an industry, innovation suffers, and customers pay the price," said Scott Crenshaw, vice president and general manager, Cloud Business at Red Hat. "Red Hat and the open source community are breaking the stranglehold of closed virtualization, delivering better performance, scalability, security -- and better economics. We're pleased to see momentum continue to build, changing the virtualization market just as we did with closed operating systems and enterprise middleware."



“The new SUSE business has a strong focus on providing the easiest-to-use and most interoperable Linux solutions across physical, virtual and cloud environments. We're proud to be a founding member of the Open Virtualization Alliance that will help accelerate the adoption of virtualization solutions based on open source technologies. Customers want choice and simplicity without compromising performance. We're excited to be working with the Open Virtualization Alliance to encourage interoperability and help businesses understand and evaluate their virtualization options.” Alan Clark, executive director, open standards and initiatives, SUSE.