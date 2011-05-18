Digi-Key and Nuventix sign distribution agreement

Electronic components distributor Digi-Key and Nuventix, maker of SynJet thermal management technology, have signed a global distribution agreement.

“Digi-Key is proud to welcome Nuventix as a new supplier partner. Nuventix is an example of a company dedicated to providing exceptional products and services to its customers, and now, to Digi-Key's global customer base as well,” said Jeff Shafer, Digi-Key's vice president of global interconnect, passive, and electromechanical product. “We believe Nuventix’s line of active thermal management solutions for electronics and LED cooling, will provide design engineers and purchasing professionals with the products essential to new designs.”



“Nuventix is excited to partner with Digi-Key and bring its phenomenal customer service, global reach and express delivery to our customers,” said Thomas Dalton, senior vice president of sales and marketing for Nuventix. “Product designers are under constant pressure to solve increasingly tougher thermal problems, quickly. Digi-Key’s rapid fulfillment and global logistics will allow us to get our SynJet solutions to these designers overnight to help accelerate their product introductions.”