Components | May 13, 2011
Fujitsu expands FM3 family of 32-bit MCUs
Fujitsu Semiconductor Europe has extended its portfolio of general-purpose, 32-bit microcontrollers (MCUs). The new MCUs are part of the Fujitsu FM3 family of microcontrollers announced last November.
The Fujitsu FM3 devices, which are built around the ARM Cortex-M3 global-standard core, incorporate a wide variety of peripheral features refined during Fujitsu’s years of experience developing its own 32-bit RISC (FR) microcontrollers.
The 52 new devices are part of the Basic Line series MB9A310 and MB9A110. Coupled with the devices previously released in the High-Performance Line, the entire FM3 family now includes a total of 96 MCUs to meet a wide range of system design needs.
"The MB9A310 and MB9A110 series achieve an excellent balance between cost-performance and low power consumption. Each member of the series has been designed for fast-growing application segments, such as the inverter control used in major home appliances, and the system and motor control in factory automation and similar devices. By employing products from the FM3 series, system designers achieve high processing performance and streamlined software development, along with a greater selection of devices", said Wolf Fronauer, Marketing Manager, Fujitsu Semiconductor Europe
Availability
The MB9AF31xx family is available now in 112-pin BGA; 100-, 80- and 64-pin LQFP; and 100-pin QFP packages.
