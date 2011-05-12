TI remains the largest power IC supplier but competition is fierce

Texas Instruments (TI) remained the largest supplier in the power management and driver IC market in 2010, a year in which most suppliers experienced an exploding market but struggled at times to have the capacity to meet demand, indicates IMS Research

Linear Technologies is estimated to have gained the most share from 2009 to 2010, increasing by 1.1% of the total, to almost catch Infineon Technologies, which is estimated to have lost 0.2% of the market. This places Linear Technologies 3rd globally, moving up from 6th in 2009.National Semiconductor is estimated to have lost most market share from 2009 to 2010, placing it 6th globally, below STMicroelectronics which remain ranked 5th, despite also losing market share. Maxim Integrated Products remained 4th globally, also capturing market share in 2010.With the recent announcement that TI is to acquire National Semiconductor, it looks like TI will continue to strengthen its position as the largest supplier in the market, though competition will remain fierce.