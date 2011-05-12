Components | May 12, 2011
ITC rules in favour of Analog Devices
The U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) ruled in favour of Analog Devices and found that Knowles Electronics infringed ADI's Wafer Anti-Stiction Application (WASA) patent, U.S. Pat. No. 7,364,942.
The ITC also issued an exclusion order prohibiting further importation into the United States of Knowles' infringing "MEMS [microphone] devices and products containing the same", effective July 11, 2011. The ITC's decision confirms an initial ruling on December 23, 2010 by Administrative Law Judge Robert K. Rogers, Jr., finding that Knowles infringed ADI's patent.
"We are very pleased that the ITC ruled in our favor," commented Mark Martin, vice president, MEMS/Sensor Technology Group, Analog Devices. "As one of the earliest innovators of MEMS technology, we have developed an influential patent portfolio in this space and we continue to innovate at the leading edge of this technology. We are shipping performance-leading MEMS microphones in volume and we are available to all companies who have concerns as a result of this ITC decision."
"While we are gratified that the ITC has granted our request and issued an exclusion order barring importation of Knowles microphones into the United States, our dispute with Knowles is not over," said Margaret Seif, vice president and general counsel, Analog Devices. "In our pending lawsuit against Knowles in Delaware, we expect to recover significant financial damages for Knowles' past sales of infringing MEMS microphones. In addition, we will do what we can to insure that Knowles does not import infringing products into the United States, either directly or indirectly."
The ruling is ADI's second victory against Knowles this year. In January, the ITC confirmed an earlier ruling by ALJ Rogers, which found that two of Knowles' patents were invalid, and that ADI was not restricted from selling its own MEMS microphones.
"We are very pleased that the ITC ruled in our favor," commented Mark Martin, vice president, MEMS/Sensor Technology Group, Analog Devices. "As one of the earliest innovators of MEMS technology, we have developed an influential patent portfolio in this space and we continue to innovate at the leading edge of this technology. We are shipping performance-leading MEMS microphones in volume and we are available to all companies who have concerns as a result of this ITC decision."
"While we are gratified that the ITC has granted our request and issued an exclusion order barring importation of Knowles microphones into the United States, our dispute with Knowles is not over," said Margaret Seif, vice president and general counsel, Analog Devices. "In our pending lawsuit against Knowles in Delaware, we expect to recover significant financial damages for Knowles' past sales of infringing MEMS microphones. In addition, we will do what we can to insure that Knowles does not import infringing products into the United States, either directly or indirectly."
The ruling is ADI's second victory against Knowles this year. In January, the ITC confirmed an earlier ruling by ALJ Rogers, which found that two of Knowles' patents were invalid, and that ADI was not restricted from selling its own MEMS microphones.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments