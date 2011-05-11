Avnet Memec appointed Leadtek European distributor

Avnet Memec has been appointed as an authorised pan-European distributor for high end technology developer, Leadtek Research Inc.

“We are increasingly finding that products and systems designed for industrial or professional use require GPS and wireless connectivity. Adding Leadtek’s innovative modules and devices to our product line-up will enable us to bring our customers a greater choice of advanced technologies and we are looking forward to working closely with them to develop new business throughout Europe,” commented John Jones, technical marketing manager, Avnet Memec.



Banson Chang, communication business unit manager from Leadtek, commented, “Leadtek Research Inc. has been in the GPS business for more than 15 years, and we are glad to ally with Avnet Memec as our most important strategic partner in Europe. With their strength and advantage, we feel confident that we can increase our GPS OEM module market share in the upcoming future.”