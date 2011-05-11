© Renesas Electronics Components | May 11, 2011
Renesas: Naka aims for pre-earthquake capacity in October
Following the announcement made on April 22, 2011, Renesas Electronics released a second updated preliminary schedule for its Naka wafer fabrication factory in Hitachinaka, Ibaraki.
The second preliminary schedule includes two updates as follows:
- Schedule for test production and mass production at both the 200- and 300-mm wafer fabrication lines
As announced on April 22, 2011, Renesas Electronics began test production at the 200-mm (8-inch) wafer fabrication line on April 23. As a result of its efforts to accelerate this test production, Renesas Electronics estimates it will move up the schedule for mass production (wafer input) at the 200-mm (8-inch) wafer fabrication line from June 15 to June 1.
For the 300-mm (12-inch) wafer fabrication line, Renesas Electronics began test production on April 25. The company is now close to completing repairs of manufacturing equipment and expects it will be capable of significantly moving up the schedule for mass production on the 300-mm wafer fabrication line from the previous scheduled date of July to June 6.
This excellent progress has been made possible through support from companies outside the Renesas Electronics Group helping to speed up the resumption of production as much as possible.
- Expected timing on when the production capacity at both the 200- and 300-mm wafer fabrication lines return to that of pre-earthquake levels with capacity added by shifting interim production to Renesas Electronics' other factories and outside foundries
Having set the target resumption dates for mass production at Naka factory's 200- and 300-mm wafer fabrication lines, Renesas Electronics assessed the expected timing on when the production capacity at both lines will return to that of pre-earthquake levels with capacity added by shifting production to other Renesas factories and outside foundries. The company now expects the production capacity at a wafer input base of both lines to return to that of pre-earthquake levels at the end of July.
Based on the above schedule, those products that will be produced at the Naka factory are expected to gradually ship to customers starting at the end of August. Renesas Electronics expects it will be capable of restoring supply to that of pre-earthquake levels by the end of October with additional supply from other factories and outside foundries that started in April.
Renesas Electronics will continue to focus every possible effort on recovery work at the Naka factory.
