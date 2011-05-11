Components | May 11, 2011
MIPS in licence agreement with Myriad
MIPS Technologies has entered into a license agreement with Myriad Group AG, through which MIPS will make Myriad’s Dalvik Turbo Virtual Machine (VM) available to its licensees as part of its standard distribution of Android for the MIPS architecture.
Myriad’s Dalvik Turbo is a high-performance full method-based VM that replaces the standard Android Dalvik engine, accelerating performance up to 5x on real-world Android applications. MIPS Technologies and Myriad announced last year that Dalvik Turbo had been optimized for the MIPS architecture.
Through this strategic agreement, MIPS Technologies and Myriad Group plan to work together to support the Dalvik Turbo VM on current and future versions of the Android platform. The agreement also includes continued support for MIPS architectural features such as multi-threading and multiprocessing. Myriad will provide optimized support for the MIPS architecture on its other products for Java and Android in the future.
“This license agreement is the latest milestone in our long-term, successful relationship with Myriad. Many of our customers who are designing digital home and mobile products with Android on the MIPS architecture have evaluated Myriad’s Dalvik Turbo VM, and are seeing performance increases up to 5x. By making the fully supported, commercial-grade VM available to our licensees as part of our standard Android on MIPS distribution, we are speeding up not only Android application performance, but also our customers’ time to market,” said Art Swift, vice president of marketing and business development, MIPS Technologies.
According to Ed Zylka, vice president and general manager, North America, Myriad Group, “With Dalvik Turbo VM, MIPS licensees can develop MIPS-Based Android devices that support highly-complex Java applications while keeping power consumption to a minimum. We look forward to continuing to work closely together with MIPS to provide its licensees with access to our market-proven technologies.”
Through this strategic agreement, MIPS Technologies and Myriad Group plan to work together to support the Dalvik Turbo VM on current and future versions of the Android platform. The agreement also includes continued support for MIPS architectural features such as multi-threading and multiprocessing. Myriad will provide optimized support for the MIPS architecture on its other products for Java and Android in the future.
“This license agreement is the latest milestone in our long-term, successful relationship with Myriad. Many of our customers who are designing digital home and mobile products with Android on the MIPS architecture have evaluated Myriad’s Dalvik Turbo VM, and are seeing performance increases up to 5x. By making the fully supported, commercial-grade VM available to our licensees as part of our standard Android on MIPS distribution, we are speeding up not only Android application performance, but also our customers’ time to market,” said Art Swift, vice president of marketing and business development, MIPS Technologies.
According to Ed Zylka, vice president and general manager, North America, Myriad Group, “With Dalvik Turbo VM, MIPS licensees can develop MIPS-Based Android devices that support highly-complex Java applications while keeping power consumption to a minimum. We look forward to continuing to work closely together with MIPS to provide its licensees with access to our market-proven technologies.”
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments