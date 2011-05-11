MIPS in licence agreement with Myriad

MIPS Technologies has entered into a license agreement with Myriad Group AG, through which MIPS will make Myriad’s Dalvik Turbo Virtual Machine (VM) available to its licensees as part of its standard distribution of Android for the MIPS architecture.

Myriad’s Dalvik Turbo is a high-performance full method-based VM that replaces the standard Android Dalvik engine, accelerating performance up to 5x on real-world Android applications. MIPS Technologies and Myriad announced last year that Dalvik Turbo had been optimized for the MIPS architecture.



Through this strategic agreement, MIPS Technologies and Myriad Group plan to work together to support the Dalvik Turbo VM on current and future versions of the Android platform. The agreement also includes continued support for MIPS architectural features such as multi-threading and multiprocessing. Myriad will provide optimized support for the MIPS architecture on its other products for Java and Android in the future.



“This license agreement is the latest milestone in our long-term, successful relationship with Myriad. Many of our customers who are designing digital home and mobile products with Android on the MIPS architecture have evaluated Myriad’s Dalvik Turbo VM, and are seeing performance increases up to 5x. By making the fully supported, commercial-grade VM available to our licensees as part of our standard Android on MIPS distribution, we are speeding up not only Android application performance, but also our customers’ time to market,” said Art Swift, vice president of marketing and business development, MIPS Technologies.



According to Ed Zylka, vice president and general manager, North America, Myriad Group, “With Dalvik Turbo VM, MIPS licensees can develop MIPS-Based Android devices that support highly-complex Java applications while keeping power consumption to a minimum. We look forward to continuing to work closely together with MIPS to provide its licensees with access to our market-proven technologies.”