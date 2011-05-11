© Renesas Electronics Components | May 11, 2011
Renesas lowers full-year forecast
Renesas Electronics Corp. has revised its fiscal forecast for the full year (the period from April 1, 2010 to March 31, 2011) downwards.
Renesas Electronics announced the following revisions to its forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2011: net sales are expected to total 1,137.0 billion yen, 13.0 billion yen less than the previous forecast; semiconductor sales are expected to total 1,018.0 billion yen, a decrease of 12.0 billion yen; operating income is expected to amount to 14.5 billion yen, an increase of 7.5 billion yen; ordinary income is expected to total 1.0 billion yen, an increase of 6.0 billion yen; and consolidated net loss is expected to total 115.0 billion yen, an increase of 35.0 billion yen.
Among the Semiconductor sales, sales of MCU and system on chips (SoCs) in particular are expected to decline from the previous forecast. Although there is a decline in profit from the decrease in semiconductor sales, consolidated operating income is expected to be 14.5 billion yen, mainly due to the reduced selling and general administrative expenses and promotion of streamlining the R&D expenses from steady implementations of structural reform measures and realization of merger synergies, etc.
Consolidated net loss is expected to be 115.0 billion yen, mainly due to the special loss from executing structural reform measures, which had been announced on January 28, 2011, in addition to the special loss from the Great East Japan Earthquake for repair expenses of fixed assets.
