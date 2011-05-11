1Q/11 sales ranking of branded NAND Flash makers

From the 1Q/11 branded NAND Flash vendors’ market share, Samsung remained the leader with a 36.2% market share and USD 1.94bn revenue while Toshiba came in second with a 35.1% market share and USD 1.88bn sales.

© DRAMeXchange

Micron ranked at the third with an 11.4% shares and USD 610mn in revenue, followed lastly by Hynix with 10.7% shares and USD 574mn sales. Intel tapped in the fifth place with a 6.6% shares and USD 355mn revenue.According to DRAMeXchange, given the Toshiba/SanDisk power outage in mid-December, NAND Flash supply was impacted in early 1Q11. With the dynamics of1.) Inventory replenishment for Chinese New Year holiday2.) Slow season for retail memory card and UFD market from 2HFebruary3.) Apple launched iPad2 in early March and4.) an uncertainty toward mid-term supply condition after Japan earthquake in mid-Marchthe analysts see the dramatic pricing fluctuation that 1Q11 branded NAND Flash ASP(average selling price) declined about 3% QoQ(Quarter on Quarter).However, despite of sluggish retail memory card and UFD, the demand from OEM orders of some other tablet PC and Smartphone makers grows steady. Thus, 1Q11 branded NAND Flash bit shipment growth is about 13% QoQ and revenue is up 9.9% QoQ to USD 5.36bn.