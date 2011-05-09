Neonode to collaborate with Texas Instruments

Neonode is to collaborate with Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) to further develop and improve the functionality, performance and cost advantage of zForce, Neonode's patented optical touch screen technology.

Neonode and TI are working together on several commercial projects which use TI's series of ultra-low-power MSP430 microcontrollers. By further co-development of zForce and TI's 16-bit microcontrollers, OEM's can touch enable any surface at a low cost, independent of underlying screen technology.



"It's truly exciting and inspiring to work closely together with a highly professional and competent world leading company, such as Texas Instruments. We know Texas Instruments well and they have the best microcontrollers for our touch applications. I'm sure that this collaboration will be very beneficial for Neonode, Texas Instruments and our customers" said Thomas Eriksson, CEO of Neonode, Inc.



"Neonode's technology enables TI's ultra-low-power MSP430 microcontroller solutions in high-performance touch screens at a fraction of the cost and power consumption of existing implementations. We look forward to future collaboration with Neonode and its touch screen innovation," said Adrian Valenzuela, MSP430 product marketing manager, TI.