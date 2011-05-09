PMC-Sierra supplies HyPHY to China's FiberHome

FiberHome, one of China's fiber-optic communications equipment providers, has selected PMC-Sierra’s HyPHY chipset for its FONST Series family of WDM optical transmission solution.

“We standardised on PMC-Sierra’s HyPHY products because they enabled us to significantly reduce our development costs by eliminating multiple designs, in addition to offering uniform functionality across our platforms. By achieving this design breakthrough at 50 percent lower power, we are confident that our best-in-class WDM product line will enable FiberHome to offer OTN solutions to Carriers around the world,” said Fan Zhiwen, Vice-General Manager of FiberHome’s Transport Business Unit.



“Regardless of geography or service mix, our HyPHY chipset solves the complex service aggregation over OTN problem in Carriers’ access and metro networks. We are pleased to bring such architecture innovation to the market in collaboration with FiberHome and to expand our participation in the worldwide OTN network build-out,” said Babak Samimi, Vice-President of Marketing and Applications of PMC-Sierra’s Communication Products Division.