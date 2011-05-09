Samsung choses CSR's SiRFstarIV GPS architecture

CSR's SiRFstarIV GPS architecture is powering location awareness in the newest version of Samsung’s flagship smartphone, the GALAXY S II.

Samsung chose the SiRFstarIV because its unique technologies enable the GALAXY S II to achieve superior GPS performance while operating in the electrically noisy environment found in today’s feature-packed smartphones.



“We are delighted that Samsung Electronics has chosen SiRFstarIV over competing solutions to provide superior location awareness for this exciting new flagship product, deepening and broadening our supplier relationship with a leader in the global consumer electronics market. For CSR, this win is another great example of the increasing adoption of the SiRFstarIV and an important validation of our vision that high-quality location will be part of every mobile device,” said Ahmet Alpdemir, Senior Vice President of CSR’s Handset Business Unit.



“When we designed the SiRFstarIV architecture, we anticipated that GPS devices would be operating in very close proximity to a variety of other smartphone components generating various amounts of radio frequency interference which can easily swamp the meagre GPS satellite signals we need to work with to achieve accurate positioning,” added Dave Huntingford, Director of Product Management for CSR's Handset Business Unit.



SiRFstarIV GSD4t



The SiRFstarIV GSD4t at the heart of the Samsung GALAXY S II is a host-based GPS receiver optimised for smartphones and other mobile consumer devices that contain their own powerful application processors. The essence of the SiRFstarIV breakthrough is its ability to continually maintain “better-than-hot-start” conditions in the GPS receiver for fast location fixes without having to be kept fully turned on all the time and draining precious battery power. Because of its SiRFstarIV architecture, the GSD4t is able to deliver superior performance with low-power efficiency in a compact design.