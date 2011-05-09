Components | May 09, 2011
Samsung choses CSR's SiRFstarIV GPS architecture
CSR's SiRFstarIV GPS architecture is powering location awareness in the newest version of Samsung’s flagship smartphone, the GALAXY S II.
Samsung chose the SiRFstarIV because its unique technologies enable the GALAXY S II to achieve superior GPS performance while operating in the electrically noisy environment found in today’s feature-packed smartphones.
“We are delighted that Samsung Electronics has chosen SiRFstarIV over competing solutions to provide superior location awareness for this exciting new flagship product, deepening and broadening our supplier relationship with a leader in the global consumer electronics market. For CSR, this win is another great example of the increasing adoption of the SiRFstarIV and an important validation of our vision that high-quality location will be part of every mobile device,” said Ahmet Alpdemir, Senior Vice President of CSR’s Handset Business Unit.
“When we designed the SiRFstarIV architecture, we anticipated that GPS devices would be operating in very close proximity to a variety of other smartphone components generating various amounts of radio frequency interference which can easily swamp the meagre GPS satellite signals we need to work with to achieve accurate positioning,” added Dave Huntingford, Director of Product Management for CSR's Handset Business Unit.
SiRFstarIV GSD4t
The SiRFstarIV GSD4t at the heart of the Samsung GALAXY S II is a host-based GPS receiver optimised for smartphones and other mobile consumer devices that contain their own powerful application processors. The essence of the SiRFstarIV breakthrough is its ability to continually maintain “better-than-hot-start” conditions in the GPS receiver for fast location fixes without having to be kept fully turned on all the time and draining precious battery power. Because of its SiRFstarIV architecture, the GSD4t is able to deliver superior performance with low-power efficiency in a compact design.
“We are delighted that Samsung Electronics has chosen SiRFstarIV over competing solutions to provide superior location awareness for this exciting new flagship product, deepening and broadening our supplier relationship with a leader in the global consumer electronics market. For CSR, this win is another great example of the increasing adoption of the SiRFstarIV and an important validation of our vision that high-quality location will be part of every mobile device,” said Ahmet Alpdemir, Senior Vice President of CSR’s Handset Business Unit.
“When we designed the SiRFstarIV architecture, we anticipated that GPS devices would be operating in very close proximity to a variety of other smartphone components generating various amounts of radio frequency interference which can easily swamp the meagre GPS satellite signals we need to work with to achieve accurate positioning,” added Dave Huntingford, Director of Product Management for CSR's Handset Business Unit.
SiRFstarIV GSD4t
The SiRFstarIV GSD4t at the heart of the Samsung GALAXY S II is a host-based GPS receiver optimised for smartphones and other mobile consumer devices that contain their own powerful application processors. The essence of the SiRFstarIV breakthrough is its ability to continually maintain “better-than-hot-start” conditions in the GPS receiver for fast location fixes without having to be kept fully turned on all the time and draining precious battery power. Because of its SiRFstarIV architecture, the GSD4t is able to deliver superior performance with low-power efficiency in a compact design.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments