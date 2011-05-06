Components | May 06, 2011
Open-Source RTOS Comes to MIPS32 M14K core family
eCosCentric has ported its eCosPro open source real-time operating system (RTOS) to the microMIPS instruction set architecture (ISA).
eCosCentric has also made available its eCosPro Developer’s Kit for the MIPS32 M14K and M14Kc cores, which are based on the microMIPS ISA. This builds on support for other MIPS cores already offered by eCosCentric.
With the robust, feature-rich and fully-supported eCosPro RTOS for the M14K and M14Kc cores, users can choose from a rich set of supported peripherals, network stacks and file systems. They can become productive quickly with the full Eclipse-based development environment that packages the RTOS. Since the eCosPro Developer’s Kits for MIPS cores were built and tested using standard MIPS reference designs, engineers can start building applications within a few minutes.
“The ecosystem of third party support for our microMIPS ISA and M14K cores continues to grow, and we are excited to offer our licensees who are designing products around these technologies access to the highly popular eCosPro RTOS. We are seeing interest in the combination of eCosPro and microMIPS among our customers for a range of cost-, speed- and resource-constrained applications,” said Art Swift, vice president of marketing and business development, MIPS Technologies.
According to Alex Schuilenburg, managing director/CEO at eCosCentric, “We are pleased to add to our existing support for MIPS cores by porting eCosPro to the microMIPS ISA. Existing eCos users will be able to migrate quickly to eCosPro on the new microMIPS architecture, leveraging their existing application and system design knowledge. They also have the assurance of guaranteed commercial support direct from the original designers of the RTOS.”
Availability
The eCosPro Developer’s Kit for the M14K and M14Kc cores and microMIPS on the SEAD-3 reference board is available directly from eCosCentric, with packages of support to suit teams of varying sizes.
