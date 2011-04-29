Components | April 29, 2011
Bsquare with next-generation Snapdragon MDP
BSQUARE announced general availability of the next generation of the Snapdragon Mobile Development Platform (MDP) for Android, a development platform based on Qualcomm’s dual-core MSM8660 Snapdragon processor running speeds of up to 1.5 GHz.
The MSM8660-based Snapdragon MDP provides application developers and device manufacturers with early access to a high-performance platform used to develop, test and optimize Android applications for a wide range of pre-commercial devices.
This new generation of the Snapdragon MDP offers developers built-in graphics, power management and other profiling tools, which, when complemented by BSQUARE professional engineering services and TestQuest test automation solutions, enable developers to accelerate time to market for Android applications.
BSQUARE began providing customers with the first-generation Snapdragon MDP, based on the MSM8655 processor, in December of 2010. This new generation of the Snapdragon MDP, based on the MSM8660 processor, introduces new features, including a dual-core CPU that supports asynchronous architecture and console quality and stereoscopic 3D graphics performance.
As with the MSM8655-based Snapdragon MDP, BSQUARE will also support developers and manufacturers using the MSM8660-based Snapdragon MDP with engineering services, as well as technical support and access to the BSQUARE Knowledge Base, documentation, complimentary tools and Snapdragon MDP software updates. Users of the MSM8660-based Snapdragon MDP can also benefit from the industry-leading TestQuest automated testing solutions from BSQUARE, which support testing of Android solutions and the MSM8660-based Snapdragon MDP.
“The need to accelerate development of high-quality Android applications continues to grow along with the size of the Android market,” said John Traynor, vice president of products for BSQUARE. “The MSM8660-based Snapdragon MDP, with a dual core CPU and Adreno® 220 GPU, is one of the fastest development devices currently on the mobile market. When combined with BSQUARE support and services, the MSM8660-based Snapdragon MDP, along with the MSM8655-based Snapdragon MDP, will be key drivers in helping to accelerate the development of innovative applications.”
The MSM8660-based Snapdragon MDP includes the MSM8660-based smartphone form-factor with a 3.61" WVGA responsive multi-touch touch screen display, asynchronous dual-core CPUs running independently at up to 1.5 GHz, Adreno 220 GPU, 13MP rear camera, 1MP front camera, stereo loudspeakers, 1GB of RAM , and 16GB of storage memory.
To help developers optimize their applications for Snapdragon platforms, specific tools are also available from Qualcomm including the Adreno Profiler for optimizing 3D graphics performance and the TrepnTM Profiler for optimizing application power usage.
“We are thrilled to work on the next generation of the Snapdragon MDP with BSQUARE,” said Tia Cassett, senior director of business development for Qualcomm CDMA Technologies. “The combination of a powerful developer device in the MSM8660-based Snapdragon MDP and support and services from BSQUARE means faster time to market for Android developers.”
This new generation of the Snapdragon MDP offers developers built-in graphics, power management and other profiling tools, which, when complemented by BSQUARE professional engineering services and TestQuest test automation solutions, enable developers to accelerate time to market for Android applications.
BSQUARE began providing customers with the first-generation Snapdragon MDP, based on the MSM8655 processor, in December of 2010. This new generation of the Snapdragon MDP, based on the MSM8660 processor, introduces new features, including a dual-core CPU that supports asynchronous architecture and console quality and stereoscopic 3D graphics performance.
As with the MSM8655-based Snapdragon MDP, BSQUARE will also support developers and manufacturers using the MSM8660-based Snapdragon MDP with engineering services, as well as technical support and access to the BSQUARE Knowledge Base, documentation, complimentary tools and Snapdragon MDP software updates. Users of the MSM8660-based Snapdragon MDP can also benefit from the industry-leading TestQuest automated testing solutions from BSQUARE, which support testing of Android solutions and the MSM8660-based Snapdragon MDP.
“The need to accelerate development of high-quality Android applications continues to grow along with the size of the Android market,” said John Traynor, vice president of products for BSQUARE. “The MSM8660-based Snapdragon MDP, with a dual core CPU and Adreno® 220 GPU, is one of the fastest development devices currently on the mobile market. When combined with BSQUARE support and services, the MSM8660-based Snapdragon MDP, along with the MSM8655-based Snapdragon MDP, will be key drivers in helping to accelerate the development of innovative applications.”
The MSM8660-based Snapdragon MDP includes the MSM8660-based smartphone form-factor with a 3.61" WVGA responsive multi-touch touch screen display, asynchronous dual-core CPUs running independently at up to 1.5 GHz, Adreno 220 GPU, 13MP rear camera, 1MP front camera, stereo loudspeakers, 1GB of RAM , and 16GB of storage memory.
To help developers optimize their applications for Snapdragon platforms, specific tools are also available from Qualcomm including the Adreno Profiler for optimizing 3D graphics performance and the TrepnTM Profiler for optimizing application power usage.
“We are thrilled to work on the next generation of the Snapdragon MDP with BSQUARE,” said Tia Cassett, senior director of business development for Qualcomm CDMA Technologies. “The combination of a powerful developer device in the MSM8660-based Snapdragon MDP and support and services from BSQUARE means faster time to market for Android developers.”
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments