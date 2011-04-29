AMD and Multicoreware team on OpenCL for AMD Fusion APUs

AMD collaborates with Multicoreware to deliver an advanced set of tools for OpenCL optimization.

"Accelerated parallel processing represents unprecedented levels of computing capability in mobile form factors, and the tools suite that Multicoreware is developing enables application developers to achieve this performance benefit with less effort. Our work with Multicoreware marks another milestone toward broad industry adoption of OpenCL as we equip developers with necessary tools to build innovative, next-generation applications ranging from consumer PCs to high-performance computing", said Manju Hegde, corporate vice president, AMD Fusion Experience Program.



"Our work with AMD is designed to specifically tackle major development challenges the software ecosystem is currently facing, such as maximizing compute utilization, efficiently handling data movement and minimizing dependencies across cores. With improved tools in place, developers will be able to optimize applications to run on powerful heterogeneous and multi-core architectures with ease, and take full advantage of programmable platforms. OpenCL is incredibly important as an industry-standard programming environment that enables developers to focus on applications, not just chip architecture. We foresee these tools driving impactful innovation that can lead to some unbelievable new applications", said Professor Wen-Mei Hwu, chief technology officer, Multicoreware.



AMD and Multicoreware are committed to working together to continue fueling broad industry adoption of OpenCL. The advanced set of tools is designed to work across all relevant vendor hardware, encouraging expansive OpenCL deployment for heterogeneous computing, APUs, as well as discrete CPUs and GPU computing. Previews and tools are scheduled to be available later in 2011.