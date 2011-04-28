ON Semi expands crystal oscillator clock module portfolio

ON Semiconductor has further extended its silicon based crystal oscillator (XO) clock module range.

The six new additions to the NBX series provide a high accuracy reference clock solution with dual voltage capabilities and total frequency stability as low as ±20 parts per million (ppm). The new devices meet clock generation requirements in the latest 2.5 V / 3.3 V low-voltage positive emitter coupled logic (LVPECL) designs for applications in routers, switches, servers, and basestations.



“This frequency and voltage range expansion gives designers of LVPECL clock tree designs even greater choice,” said Ryan Cameron, director, custom industrial and timing products business unit at ON Semiconductor. “With improved performance, dual voltage flexibility and reduced lead times compared to quartz-based alternatives, the NBX series is keeping ahead of the increasing demands of applications in this sector.”



New frequencies supported are 622.08 megahertz (MHz) for the NBXMBB024 and NBXSBB024; 156.25 MHz for the NBXHGA017; 125.00 MHz for the NBXHGA019; 161.1328 MHz for the NBXSGA008; and 50.00 MHz for the NBXHGA053.



Pricing and Availability



The NBX devices are packaged in Pb-free, RoHS compliant, hermetically sealed 5.0 mm x 7.0 mm x 1.9 mm ceramic CLCC-6 SMD packages. Budgetary pricing for these products is USD 3.00-5.50 per unit for quantities of 1'000 units.