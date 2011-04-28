Infineon with signature watchdog device CIC61508

Infineon Technologies announced its intelligent Signature Watchdog CIC61508. In combination with the its 32-Bit TriCore microcontrollers and the dedicated SafeTcore software, the CIC61508 can provide monitoring features compliant up to the highest risk level of functional safety according to the IEC61508 and ISO26262 automotive industry standards.

The CIC61508 is a safety watchdog which can be integrated into safety relevant applications such as Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Electric Power Steering (EPS), airbag control, damping systems, and powertrain controls. The watchdog monitors the main microcontroller typically used in these types of embedded systems by providing features to detect common failure modes of clock, power supply and temperature related computational errors on the microcontroller.



The test features supported by the CIC61508 and stored in its ROM include an internal opcode test scheduler/sequencer which generates a sequence of test requests with specific data and checks the response against a user defined table. Other monitoring functions include the capability of detecting undervoltage and overvoltage in up to four power supplies, capability to monitor up to eight parallel data comparisons and verification functions, an operating system task monitor to check the predefined dispatch sequence and execution budgets of critical tasks and three independent system control pins which can be used to bring the system under control into a safe state in a deterministic manner.



Availability



Engineering samples of the CIC61508 in TSSOP-38 packages with a wide ambient temperature range from -40 °C to 140 °C are available, with volume production planned for Q2 2011. The CIC61508 is supported by the SafeTcore software package featuring microcontroller core and peripherals tests to support functional safety applications according to IEC61508/ISO26262.