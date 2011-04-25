Successful pilot run of Elpida's 30nm 2Gb DDR3 DRAM

Rexchip Electronics has successfully completed pilot run of Elpida's 30nm 2Gb DDR3 product.

The Pilot run results for Elpida's 30nm process have met expectations and 100% migration remains on schedule. Moreover, Rexchip will produce 30nm 4Gb DDR3 DRAM at the same time.



The new 2Gb DDR3 utilizes 30nm advanced process technology developed by Elpida and boasts low power consumption and high efficiency features. It achieves 45% more chips per wafer compared to our 40nm process products and becomes an extremely cost-competitive product.



Rexchip President and Spokesmen Mr. Stephen Chen, was pleased with the quality and yield results from the pilot run, and we hope to complete the migration to Elpida’s 30nm process in the second half of 2011 with a monthly capacity of 85'000 wafers producing 2Gb DDR3 and 4Gb DDR3 for high-end electronic products.



Elpida President and CEO Mr. Yukio Sakamoto stated, the new 2Gb DDR3 is not only the mainstream industry product in 2011, but also is well suited for consumer electrical appliances. I would like to thank all of Rexchip's employees and expect the new product will be able to achieve mass production soon.