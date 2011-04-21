Future and ADD extend distribution agreement

Future Electronics and ADD semiconductor have extended their agreement for distribution of ADD's powerline communication SoCs to a global franchise.

"We are pleased to have expanded our business partnership with Future Electronics to a global level. Their expertise in marketing, supply chain management and engineering is pivotal to our success in serving the RF market and growing PLC demand in the Americas," commented Guillaume d'Eyssautier, CEO of ADD.



"Powerline communication is becoming an important communication standard in the Americas," explained Nathan Lee, Technical Marketing Manager for Future Energy Solutions, a division of Future Electronics. "Within the home we're seeing a mix of wireless and wired technologies. Building control for commercial properties as well as smart meters and sub-metering are also focusing on using the best of wired and wireless communications."