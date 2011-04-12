Renesas heading to normal operation in Japan

Renesas has started manufacturing operations in most of its Japanese manufacturing units.

Renesas Electronics Corporation, Naka Factory (Front-end line) - the last one to go back to normal production - is currently "working to restore manufacturing equipment at both 300mm and 200mm wafer fabrication lines". The facility has resumed part of its operation of the clean room from April 10.The three back-end manufacturing sites, Renesas High Components, Inc., Renesas Northern Japan Semiconductor, Inc., Yonezawa Factory and Renesas Eastern Japan Semiconductor, Tokyo Device Division, have resumed normal production.