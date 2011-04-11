Components | April 11, 2011
1H’Apr. DDR3 4GB contract price is up 6%
According to DRAMeXchange,1H’Apr. contract price continues its upward trend that DDR3 2GB “Average” contract price is up 5.88% to USD18 (USD 2.03/2Gb) while DDR3 4GB “Average” increases 6.1% to USD 35 (USD 2.03/2Gb).
Impact by the northeastern earthquake in Japan, DRAM vendors began to secure the silicon wafer supply while silicon vendors also released the inventory to meet the demand. Given the consideration of one month inventory in hand, the normal wafer-in production can be assured till end of 2Q11.
However, the overall DRAM supply chain will likely face the potential challenge if major silicon vendors such as Shin-Etsu and SUMCO are unable to get back to normal operation in coming weeks. Meanwhile, we also see some yield issue of 40nm migration and thus it enhances the uncertainty toward the DRAM supply to PE-OEMs. Therefore, some PC-OEMs intend to rise up the inventory level and accept the higher price from the deal with DRAM vendors and result in the raising contract price in 1H’Apr..
DRAM industry will accelerate the migration to high value-added products to cope with raw material shortage
One month after Japan earthquake, the raw material shortage has become the critical concern. Semiconductor industry faces the strongest challenge since Shin-Etsu and SUMCO facilities in northeastern Japan are still out of operation. Worldwide silicon wafer supply is short of 20%-25%. With the coming raw material shortage, DRAM vendors will likely revise the production target to high value-added products and accelerate the technology migration instead of low margin and low technology products.
According to DRAMeXchange, Samsung plans to move some DRAM capacity to NAND products given the better outlook for NAND industry and will put its priority on NAND Flash at the consideration of silicon wafer shortage. Elpida has already suspended the commodity DRAM production in Hiroshima and merely maintain the high value mobile DRAM and some foundry business.
Also, Elpida will 100% outsourced commodity business to Rexchip and Powerchip. Rexchip will accelerate the 38nm migration, 32nm migration in 2H11 and try to maintain the sustainable output. Powerchip will rise up the 45nm portion and high margin foundry business to maintain the profitability.
Nanya and Inotera are less damaged by the earthquake sequence. Nanya will MP their mobile DRAM while Inotera aims to increase the portion on mobile DRAM and server-basis memory in 2H11. ProMOS is evaluating the possibility on DDR3 2Gb production to ease the impact.
Winbond had already changed the product mix and target at high margin products last year and is expected to show the satisfactory performance if silicon wafer supply can be consistent.
However, the overall DRAM supply chain will likely face the potential challenge if major silicon vendors such as Shin-Etsu and SUMCO are unable to get back to normal operation in coming weeks. Meanwhile, we also see some yield issue of 40nm migration and thus it enhances the uncertainty toward the DRAM supply to PE-OEMs. Therefore, some PC-OEMs intend to rise up the inventory level and accept the higher price from the deal with DRAM vendors and result in the raising contract price in 1H’Apr..
DRAM industry will accelerate the migration to high value-added products to cope with raw material shortage
One month after Japan earthquake, the raw material shortage has become the critical concern. Semiconductor industry faces the strongest challenge since Shin-Etsu and SUMCO facilities in northeastern Japan are still out of operation. Worldwide silicon wafer supply is short of 20%-25%. With the coming raw material shortage, DRAM vendors will likely revise the production target to high value-added products and accelerate the technology migration instead of low margin and low technology products.
According to DRAMeXchange, Samsung plans to move some DRAM capacity to NAND products given the better outlook for NAND industry and will put its priority on NAND Flash at the consideration of silicon wafer shortage. Elpida has already suspended the commodity DRAM production in Hiroshima and merely maintain the high value mobile DRAM and some foundry business.
Also, Elpida will 100% outsourced commodity business to Rexchip and Powerchip. Rexchip will accelerate the 38nm migration, 32nm migration in 2H11 and try to maintain the sustainable output. Powerchip will rise up the 45nm portion and high margin foundry business to maintain the profitability.
Nanya and Inotera are less damaged by the earthquake sequence. Nanya will MP their mobile DRAM while Inotera aims to increase the portion on mobile DRAM and server-basis memory in 2H11. ProMOS is evaluating the possibility on DDR3 2Gb production to ease the impact.
Winbond had already changed the product mix and target at high margin products last year and is expected to show the satisfactory performance if silicon wafer supply can be consistent.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments