Japan disaster to boost semi revenue in 2011

In an ironic twist, supply disruptions related to the Japan earthquake and tsunami will contribute to higher than previously expected global semiconductor revenue in 2011, as shortages bolster pricing for key memory devices, states IHS iSuppli.

The latest IHS iSuppli semiconductor forecast for 2011, calls for annual semiconductor revenue growth of 7.0%, up from the 5.8% expansion predicted in the previous outlook from early February. Global semiconductor revenue in 2011 now is expected to amount to USD 325.2 billion, compared the previous forecast of USD 320.1 billion.



Revenue will exceed previous expectations during each quarter of 2011.



DRAM drives revenue increases



The biggest factor contributing to the increased semiconductor forecast is a boost in the revenue outlook for dynamic random access memory (DRAM) devices. The new IHS iSuppli forecast increases the 2011 DRAM revenue forecast by 6.6 percentage points, and now anticipates this area will experience only a 4% decline for the year, compared to an expected decrease of 10.6% growth previously. The increase in revenue in this area is entirely driven by an increase in average selling prices during the first quarter, partly because of supply disruptions caused by the earthquake.



“The earthquake will result in a 1.1% reduction in global DRAM shipments in March and April,” said Mike Howard, principal analyst for DRAM and memory at IHS. “This reduction, along with other factors, contributed to a steadying in contract prices for DRAM in March, which typically is a weak month for sales when prices were expected to decline by as much as 3%. The impact of the prices holding steady during this period is dramatic—and will represent a major boost for DRAM revenue for the entire year.”



Average contract DRAM prices in April are forecasted range from unchanged to a 2% increase, compared to a previously expected 3-4% decline.



Neither of Japan’s DRAM fabs was damaged in the quake. However, a chip assembly plant in Akita owned by Elpida Memory Inc. suffered a disruption in production, causing the reduction in shipments.



Upward price pressure is expected to ease for DRAM in the second half of the year.



Wafer woes



However, DRAM pricing could face further increases later this year if wafer shortage issues worsen.



Japan is the world’s leading producer of silicon wafers, the key raw material used to make semiconductors, accounting for 60% of global supply.



Top wafer supplier Shin-Etsu continues to suffer production outages for its 300mm wafer manufacturing. The company’s Kamisu and Nishigo plants are down, which together account for about 20% of global wafer production.



“Supply of 300mm raw wafers could be a problem for memory makers,” Howard noted. “If these supply problems persist, manufacturing efficiency will be impacted when raw wafer inventory is depleted. When the number of wafers in the manufacturing supply chain declines to less than 50 percent of typical levels, then DRAM output will be impacted. This could happen starting in October, resulting in further price increases for DRAM.”