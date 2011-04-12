© Infineon

Infineon files patent infringement lawsuit against Atmel

Infineon Technologies AG and its subsidiary Infineon Technologies North America Corp. today filed a patent lawsuit against Atmel Corporation.

Infineon seeks damages and permanent injunction for infringement of eleven United States Patents owned by Infineon. Infineon also seeks declaratory judgment of non-infringement and invalidity of three United States Patents owned by Atmel. The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware.



Infineon alleges that Atmel infringes the above Infineon patents by making, using, selling, offering to sell and/or importing into the United States various products, including microcontrollers marketed under names AVR, XMEGA, and maXTouch, and related products used in automotive, industrial, and touch screen applications.