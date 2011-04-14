America II signs distribution agreement with Tekmos

Distributor America II Electronics has entered into a global distribution agreement with Tekmos.

“Tekmos will be an exciting line for us since they provide numerous opportunities in areas where customers are struggling to find replacements for older legacy products,” said Jim Magee, President of America II Electronics. “Their devices have successfully solved sourcing problems for many companies in the defense, medical, telecommunication and industrial markets. We’re pleased to be offering their products to our worldwide customers.”



“We’re delighted to have America II as our authorized distributor,” added Bob Abrams, VP Sales at Tekmos. “I believe our joint commitment in solving end-of-life device problems will help customers reduce risk and navigate the challenges of obsolescence in the industry.”