Infineon in project for robust automotive components

Infineon, AUDI, BMW and ELMOS Semi are among the names involved in a research project aimed at creating reliability and robustness of electronic automotive components.

The members of the RESCAR 2.0 research project (RESCAR being the German acronym for the robust design of new electronic components for applications in the field of electromobility) seek to enhance the reliability and robustness of electronic automotive components.



Whether in the powertrain, in central control units or in body and convenience electronics – there is a constant increase in the proportion of electronic components used in the car. This trend is accompanied by growing complexity of the systems installed, meaning that designers are forever faced with new challenges in the fine tuning.



The project is receiving support from the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) to the tune of approximately Euro 6.5 million as part of the funding program known as “STROM” (German acronym signifying key technologies for electromobility). Together with the partners, the joint research investment volume is planned at about Euro 13.3 million over the coming three years.



Partners from all levels of the development chain are participating in RESCAR 2.0: AUDI AG, the BMW AG (associated project partner), ELMOS Semiconductor AG, the Research Center for Information Technology (FZI), Infineon Technologies AG and Robert Bosch GmbH. Support is provided by the Fraunhofer Institute for Reliability and Microintegration (IZM) Berlin, the Fraunhofer Institute for Integrated Circuits (IIS) Dresden, the University of Bremen, the Dresden University of Technology, the University of Hanover and the University of Tuebingen.



The project is coordinated by Infineon.