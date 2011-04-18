© ADD

ADD opens US office

Spanish ADD Semiconductor, headquartered in Zaragosa, has opened its first US office. The Orlando, Florida, based facility will be headed by Eddie Luaces who joins the company as general manager Americas.

In his new role Eddie will be responsible for ADD's business activities in North, Central and South America, as well as the Caribbean Basin. He will report to Jesus Teijeiro, worldwide VP sales, for ADD.



"With our PLC modem products for smart grid gaining momentum and providing continued growth we see the Americas as a domain of major importance to the company's global development strategy. The new office will enable us to offer an enhanced level of local service and support which will be welcomed by ADD's customers in the region," stated Guillaume d'Eyssautier, CEO, ADD.



Eddie Luaces, General Manager, Americas, ADD, commented, "I am very proud and excited to be joining ADD at such a vibrant time in the company's growth in this emerging market. In the near future, smart grid communication applications will play a vital role in improving the quality of life for all, and will be the cornerstone of our company's success. America is the land of innovators - innovators that are constantly hunting for solutions with better performance and lower cost from new and advanced technologies such as those from ADD."