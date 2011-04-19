Texas with industry’s smallest wireless power receiver chip

© Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments introduced its next generation of wireless power technology, which is 80% smaller than TI’s previous receiver chip.

The tiny, highly integrated device makes it easy for designers to implement wireless charging in their existing and new designs for portable consumer devices, such as smart phones, gaming systems, digital cameras, and medical and industrial equipment.The bq51013 receiver integrated circuit (IC) combines voltage conditioning and full wireless power control in a small 1.9x3mm WCSP package. The new circuit supports up to 5 W of output power, provides up to 93% efficient AC/DC power conversion and is the only IC required between the receiver coil and system.“Smartphone and consumer electronics manufacturers are demanding wireless power, and TI is well positioned to help our customers drive widespread adoption of this technology that makes life easier for people on the go to charge their devices,” said Sami Kiriaki, senior vice president over TI’s Power Management business. “Designers can use the bq51013 to quickly integrate wireless power into existing and new applications with minimal impact to overall solution size.”The bq51013 wireless power receiver is available now in a 1.9x3mm WCSP package, priced at USD 3.50 in quantities of 1'000.