Components | April 20, 2011
1H’Apr. mainstream NAND Flash contract price flattens
According to DRAMeXchange, 1HApril NAND Flash contract price partially remains at a stable level or mildly up 2%-5%.
Most NAND Flash vendors had raised the contract price 10%-15% to reflect the uncertainty toward the supply side constraints after the earthquake. They tend to sustain the price at the same level in 1HApril. However, for those who did not significantly raise the price in March slightly increased the price for term of 1HApril.
Since most vendors of IC-used raw materials and components of NAND Flash end-products located in the affected area claimed their recovery progress will initiate from April, yet the rolling brownouts for summer and tighter supply of some raw materials and key components will still somewhat impact on the NAND output supply and end-product shipment from 2H2Q to 1H3Q. Especially some system product companies adopted aggressive procurement strategies to secure the following shipment. Therefore, it will cannibalize the shipment from other system product companies.
Despite most NAND Flash vendors tend to remain the same bit supply growth target after the earthquake, some vendors will slightly expand the capacity at the consideration of raw material supply as well as the OEM order status of system products in 2Q11 & 3Q11.
The slow season effects will surface after the inventory replenishment for China 5/1 labor day sales and enhanced output from 2xnm new process technology from 3Q11. That is, we expect NAND Flash contract price will likely remain stable in April and price will gradually decline to reflect the slow season effect and tighter raw material supply as the earthquake catastrophe getting eased after mid-2Q11.
Since most vendors of IC-used raw materials and components of NAND Flash end-products located in the affected area claimed their recovery progress will initiate from April, yet the rolling brownouts for summer and tighter supply of some raw materials and key components will still somewhat impact on the NAND output supply and end-product shipment from 2H2Q to 1H3Q. Especially some system product companies adopted aggressive procurement strategies to secure the following shipment. Therefore, it will cannibalize the shipment from other system product companies.
Despite most NAND Flash vendors tend to remain the same bit supply growth target after the earthquake, some vendors will slightly expand the capacity at the consideration of raw material supply as well as the OEM order status of system products in 2Q11 & 3Q11.
The slow season effects will surface after the inventory replenishment for China 5/1 labor day sales and enhanced output from 2xnm new process technology from 3Q11. That is, we expect NAND Flash contract price will likely remain stable in April and price will gradually decline to reflect the slow season effect and tighter raw material supply as the earthquake catastrophe getting eased after mid-2Q11.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments